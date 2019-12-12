Silver Market Update

Like gold, silver has been in a corrective downtrend following its peak early in September, and it looks like it has further to run before its done, partly of course because we have a downside target for gold in the $1360 - $1400 area before it turns up.
On the 6-month month we can see how it has been stumbling lower within a downtrend and it looks like it will break down through the lower boundary of this downtrend to drop to a final downside target probably at support in the $15.30 - $15-60 area. It outperformed gold during the Summer runup and has underperformed on the subsequent reaction, which is normal, and as we know, silver is weaker than gold during the early stages of a bullmarket, so this near-term downside target seems reasonable.
The last COT chart suggests that further losses are on the cards for the near-term. Commercial short positions are still high and ideally these will need to moderate before another significant uptrend can develop…
Click on chart to popup a larger, clearer version.
The 10-year chart, like that for gold, presents a positive picture, While weaker than gold in the recent past of course, this chart shows silver rallying off the second low of a giant Double Bottom on strong volume in the Summer, which is bullish. before reacting back. This reaction should present another good opportunity to load up on silver investments before the next major upleg starts.
The years following 2005 saw the boom phase of the Gold and Silver bullmarket, until they peaked in 2011. While there is ongoing debate about whether that was the final high, it is not believed to be because of the continuing global debasement of fiat. Th
Since 2003, SilverSeek.com has provided silver investors with the latest silver market news and information. This includes live silver prices, charts, articles, in-depth commentaries, silver stock updates, analysis and much more! SilverSeek.com also provides a growing platform of tools for our online silver community to connect and share silver information in a real time basis.
Silver Market Update
Like gold, silver has been in a corrective downtrend following its peak early in September, and it looks like it has further to run before its done, partly of course because we have a downside target for gold in the $1360 - $1400 area before it turns up.
On the 6-month month we can see how it has been stumbling lower within a downtrend and it looks like it will break down through the lower boundary of this downtrend to drop to a final downside target probably at support in the $15.30 - $15-60 area. It outperformed gold during the Summer runup and has underperformed on the subsequent reaction, which is normal, and as we know, silver is weaker than gold during the early stages of a bullmarket, so this near-term downside target seems reasonable.
The last COT chart suggests that further losses are on the cards for the near-term. Commercial short positions are still high and ideally these will need to moderate before another significant uptrend can develop…
Click on chart to popup a larger, clearer version.
The 10-year chart, like that for gold, presents a positive picture, While weaker than gold in the recent past of course, this chart shows silver rallying off the second low of a giant Double Bottom on strong volume in the Summer, which is bullish. before reacting back. This reaction should present another good opportunity to load up on silver investments before the next major upleg starts.
About Clive Maund