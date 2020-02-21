  • Gold: 1,644.52 -14.28
  • Silver: 18.20 -0.43
  • Euro: 1.088 0.003
  • USDX: 98.935 -0.402
  • Oil: 49.94 -1.38

COT Silver Report - February 21, 2020

SilverSeek.com
|
February 21, 2020 - 3:14pm
Silver COT Report: Futures

Large Speculators

Commercial

Long

Short

Spreading

 

Long

Short

107,940

30,063

27,193

 

69,992

170,773

11,545

1,305

3,462

 

1,062

9,386

Traders

128

36

52

 

45

47

Small Speculators

Open Interest

Total

Long

Short

238,077

Long

Short

32,952

10,048

205,125

228,029

150

2,066

16,219

16,069

14,153

non reportable positions

Positions as of:

193

119

Tuesday, February 18, 2020

Silver COT Report: Futures & Options Combined

Large Speculators

Commercial

Long

Short

Spreading

 

Long

Short

110,183

29,537

51,225

 

80,816

185,323

14,066

1,228

6,709

 

861

11,855

Traders

143

41

75

 

53

52

Small Speculators

Open Interest

Total

Long

Short

277,951

Long

Short

35,727

11,865

242,224

266,086

808

2,652

22,444

21,636

19,792

non reportable positions

Positions as of:

224

142

Tuesday, February 18, 2020

COT Gold, Silver and US Dollar Index Report - February 21, 2020

