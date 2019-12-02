  • Gold: 1,508.37 9.07
  • Silver: 17.97 0.21
  • Euro: 1.110 0.001
  • USDX: 97.615 -0.017
  • Oil: 61.3 0.18

COT Silver Report - Dec 2, 2019

December 2, 2019 - 3:20pm
Silver COT Report: Futures

Large Speculators

Commercial

Long

Short

Spreading

 

Long

Short

90,895

38,385

19,229

 

69,422

143,295

997

-6,797

360

 

-9,154

-1,830

Traders

96

46

49

 

36

39

Small Speculators

Open Interest

Total

Long

Short

209,603

Long

Short

30,057

8,694

179,546

200,909

-4,307

-3,837

-12,104

-7,797

-8,267

non reportable positions

Positions as of:

151

119

26 November, 2019

Silver COT Report: Futures & Options Combined

Large Speculators

Commercial

Long

Short

Spreading

 

Long

Short

91,104

37,756

35,435

 

77,232

152,663

1,917

-4,490

-12,407

 

-17,357

-11,757

Traders

105

49

75

 

38

43

Small Speculators

Open Interest

Total

Long

Short

235,619

Long

Short

31,848

9,765

203,770

225,854

-5,077

-4,269

-32,923

-27,846

-28,653

non reportable positions

Positions as of:

175

139

26 November, 2019

Full COT Report

