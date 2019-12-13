  • Gold: 1,508.31 9.01
  • Silver: 17.97 0.21
  • Euro: 1.110 0.001
  • USDX: 97.615 -0.017
  • Oil: 61.32 0.2

COT Silver Report - Dec 13, 2019

December 13, 2019 - 3:21pm
Silver COT Report: Futures

Large Speculators

Commercial

Long

Short

Spreading

 

Long

Short

85,617

44,875

18,809

 

67,583

130,730

-3,624

5,861

280

 

1,184

-9,968

Traders

111

46

46

 

38

34

Small Speculators

Open Interest

Total

Long

Short

202,258

Long

Short

30,249

7,844

172,009

194,414

-1,389

278

-3,549

-2,160

-3,827

non reportable positions

Positions as of:

167

112

10 December, 2019

Silver COT Report: Futures & Options Combined

Large Speculators

Commercial

Long

Short

Spreading

 

Long

Short

83,625

44,055

39,649

 

77,969

140,741

-5,360

6,038

2,973

 

2,782

-10,135

Traders

122

52

77

 

41

39

Small Speculators

Open Interest

Total

Long

Short

233,676

Long

Short

32,433

9,230

201,243

224,446

-1,136

382

-742

394

-1,123

non reportable positions

Positions as of:

194

141

10 December, 2019

COT Gold, Silver and US Dollar Index Report - December 13, 2019
By: GoldSeek.com

