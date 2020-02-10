Home » The Coming Exponential Silver Price Movement
As the global highly-leveraged debt-based financial system comes under serious stress, investors are going to finally realize that the silver market is very tiny and extremely undervalued. This is when we will likely see the exponential silver price movement. And, it’s not a matter of “IF,” but rather a case of “WHEN.”
While most precious metals analysts focus on the systemic risks in the financial system to own Silver, I believe the real problem has to do with the HUGE ISSUES we are now facing with ENERGY. In my newest video,The Coming Exponential Silver Price Movement, I discuss the two reasons why I believe we are going to BIG MOVE in the silver price.
In the video, I show why the huge U.S. Total Debt to GDP of 346% is unsustainable due to the coming collapse of the U.S. Shale Oil Industry. Without oil production growth, there is no GDP growth. And, when there is no GDP growth, then the entire highly-leveraged debt-based financial system starts to disintegrate.
When Americans are faced with the task of “Protecting Wealth,” they will find out that “PAPER” or “DIGITS” will not make the CUT. Why? Paper money and Digits are based on future energy production. Thus, they are ENERGY IOU’s. However, Silver is money or wealth because it is a store of Energy Equivalent Value.
Also, in the video, I discuss some updated charts on U.S. Physical Silver Investment from 2010-2018 (Source: Metals Focus Silver Investment Report for the Silver Institute– OCT 2019):
Lastly, those Americans who have purchased approximately 880 million oz of physical silver bars and coins (2010-2018), have no idea that they are holding onto an asset that is likely the most undervalued in history.
Since 2003, SilverSeek.com has provided silver investors with the latest silver market news and information. This includes live silver prices, charts, articles, in-depth commentaries, silver stock updates, analysis and much more! SilverSeek.com also provides a growing platform of tools for our online silver community to connect and share silver information in a real time basis.
The Coming Exponential Silver Price Movement
As the global highly-leveraged debt-based financial system comes under serious stress, investors are going to finally realize that the silver market is very tiny and extremely undervalued. This is when we will likely see the exponential silver price movement. And, it’s not a matter of “IF,” but rather a case of “WHEN.”
While most precious metals analysts focus on the systemic risks in the financial system to own Silver, I believe the real problem has to do with the HUGE ISSUES we are now facing with ENERGY. In my newest video, The Coming Exponential Silver Price Movement, I discuss the two reasons why I believe we are going to BIG MOVE in the silver price.
In the video, I show why the huge U.S. Total Debt to GDP of 346% is unsustainable due to the coming collapse of the U.S. Shale Oil Industry. Without oil production growth, there is no GDP growth. And, when there is no GDP growth, then the entire highly-leveraged debt-based financial system starts to disintegrate.
When Americans are faced with the task of “Protecting Wealth,” they will find out that “PAPER” or “DIGITS” will not make the CUT. Why? Paper money and Digits are based on future energy production. Thus, they are ENERGY IOU’s. However, Silver is money or wealth because it is a store of Energy Equivalent Value.
Also, in the video, I discuss some updated charts on U.S. Physical Silver Investment from 2010-2018 (Source: Metals Focus Silver Investment Report for the Silver Institute– OCT 2019):
Lastly, those Americans who have purchased approximately 880 million oz of physical silver bars and coins (2010-2018), have no idea that they are holding onto an asset that is likely the most undervalued in history.
https://srsroccoreport.com/
About Steve St. Angelo